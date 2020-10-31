4 adults, 1 child hospitalized with ‘serious’ injuries after Pasco Co. crash

Pasco County
Posted: / Updated:

Pasco Fire Rescue

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A total of five patients, including one child, were hospitalized with “serious” injuries after a crash in Pasco County Saturday.

The five-vehicle crash occurred on State Road 52 at Colony Boulevard. The alert was sent out by Pasco Fire Rescue around 12:30 p.m.

The fire department said the child was airlifted to the hospital in a medical helicopter and the adults, two of them with ALS, were transported by ground.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss