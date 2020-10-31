4 adults, 1 child hospitalized with ‘serious’ injuries after Pasco Co. crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A total of five patients, including one child, were hospitalized with “serious” injuries after a crash in Pasco County Saturday.
The five-vehicle crash occurred on State Road 52 at Colony Boulevard. The alert was sent out by Pasco Fire Rescue around 12:30 p.m.
The fire department said the child was airlifted to the hospital in a medical helicopter and the adults, two of them with ALS, were transported by ground.
