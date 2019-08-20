4 additional depressions open up in Pasco neighborhood, bringing total to 20

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – An additional four new depressions have opened up in a Hudson neighborhood.

This comes after 16 had recently opened up in the Lakeside Woodlands Community and may still be increasing in size.

Currently, according to Pasco County Emergency Management, all of the holes are active and showing slight signs of growth; however, there are no structures are in danger of being compromised.

A state geologist also met with Emergency Management on-site to begin collecting information.

For more information on sinkholes and how to find out if you live near one click here.