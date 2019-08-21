4 additional depressions appear in Hudson neighborhood

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) -There are more depressions in a Pasco County neighborhood, and they are getting bigger.

That’s the assessment at the Lakeside Woodlands community, where the “hole count” is now up to 20.

Heavy summertime rains gushing into a retention pond may be to blame for the 20 depressions found in this area.

Upset neighbors wonder if a sinkhole is next. “I’m almost afraid to go to sleep at night cuz I’m wondering is the house gonna wind up in a hole?” said Trish Pfaf.

Trouble began last Tuesday, when Pasco County EOC crews found the first holes.

Now, a week later, there are more of them, and they are slightly larger.

“I know this whole side of Florida is built on limestone. It’s just say a prayer, I mean there’s been others, neighbors that have had problems here. But so far we’re doing okay” said Bill Pfaff.

A network of underground caves are in this area with an aquifer flowing through them.

HOA President, Bill Rickett said every hole outside the pond fence line is filled, but he’s waiting for a geologist’s report and information from ground-penetrating radar to decide how to tackle the biggest hole.

“I’ve walked along the lawn to see if there’s any depressions in there,” said neighbor, Trish Pfaf.

Once again, there are no threats to homes, as it stands now.

But Pasco EOC is warning people to stay out of the area.