3rd grade teacher arrested for possession of child porn in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A third-grade teacher from Pasco County has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

According to an arrest report, 47-year-old Spencer Brush told deputies during an interview he had been viewing child pornographic material on the internet for the past several years and had used his cell phone to access the material.

Deputies were able to find “numerous images depicting children, clearly under the age of 18, engaged in sexual activity” on Brush’s phone, the arrest report read.

He has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

