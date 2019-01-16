$3,000 reward offered in case of motorcycle gang member found dead in Pasco driveway

Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward in the case of a motorcycle gang member who was found dead in the driveway of a home in Pasco County.

Multiple agencies responded after a woman found her fiancé’s body in the driveway of a home in the 14800 block of Glenrock Road in Spring Hill. The man was identified as 32-year-old James Williams Earl. Authorities say he had been shot.

Investigators say Earl has documented ties to the Pagan Motorcycle Club, which was categorized by the FBI as an outlaw motorcycle gang.

“At this time, motive, including any connection to Pagan Motorcycle Club activities, is unknown and the investigation continues,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect(s) involved in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect(s) and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.



NOTE: The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office previously identified the victim as William James Earl, but a corrected release states his name is James Williams Earl.