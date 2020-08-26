3-year-old hit by car, critically injured in Port Richey

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 3-year-old now has critical injuries after being hit by a car in Port Richey, according to fire rescue officials.

Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a pedestrian hit in the 9000 block of Mark Twain Lane.

Fire rescue says the child will be airlifted to a local hospital.

There are local road closures in the area. The Florida Highway Patrol has been notified and will investigate the crash.

No other information was released. Please check back for the latest updates on this story.

