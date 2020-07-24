3 teens accused of vandalizing Pasco school ahead of reopening

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – When Deer Park Elementary Principal Jeanne Krapfl learned her school had been vandalized, her heart just sank.

“They got into fire extinguishers,” said Krapfl. “And so that makes a different type of mess.”

So she reviewed video from surveillance cameras on campus and there they were. The three young men, skateboarding on the school grounds before wreaking havoc on the school building.

Classrooms that had already been cleaned and readied for the first day of school are now trashed.

“My custodians had cleaned the classrooms from top to bottom, a thorough deep cleaning like we do every summer.” said Krapfl. “And now, not only does a (cleaning) company have to come but my custodians have to take time to reclean those entire buildings. “

The school sits on Trouble Creek Road in New Port Richey just west of Little Road. Pasco detectives are investigating and the sheriff’s office posted the video on its social media platforms.

Within hours of the post, investigators had two of the juveniles in custody and they knew the identity of the third but hadn’t picked him up yet.

Zilha Dorsey lives across the street from Deer Park and has three sons. Two are students at the school, one used to be.

“It’s very disappointing. Honestly,” said Dorsey. “Everybody’s trying to recover right now. It’s disappointing. My kids go there. They’ve been going there for years and its sad. “

Krapfl says she is thankful for all of the positive vibes she and her employees have received on social media.

“That really has been the outpouring from the community on the Facebook posts that you can see,” said Krapfl. “From my staff, everybody’s like oh my gosh, this is just horrible timing. You guys are working so hard. “

She added that she feels the boys simply made a bad decision and now she, her staff and students are paying the price. That said, she believes there is still a teachable moment here.

“And I would say that it’s that respect. This is our community. Whether it’s the school, or the grocery store or the gas station,” said Krapfl. “That we should respect our community no matter where you’re at in the community. “

