3 teen boys missing in Pasco County, known to frequent Sims Park

Pasco County

(From left to right, Ryan Pipes, Jaden Morrant, Austin McDaniel)

(Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three teenage boys are missing in Pasco County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ryan Pipes, 12, Jaden Morrant, 12, and Austin McDaniel, 13, were all last seen by their parents/guardians at their homes in New Pot Richey at 10 a.m.

Pipes was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and a red and black backpack. He has a left ear piercing.

Morrant was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray shorts.

McDaniel was last seen wearing black sweat pants, black Nike shoes and a maroon long-sleeved shirt with a hood.

The sheriff’s office said the boys frequent Sims Park in New Port Richey, though they may no longer be together, but are believed to still be in the New Port Richey area or Tarpon Springs.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7.

