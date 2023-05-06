ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — A shooting at a 7-Eleven store in Zephyrhills left two people in critical condition on Saturday.

Police were called to the 7-Eleven (located at 38544 5th Ave.) at 2:40 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Four people were involved in an argument outside the store that turned physical, according to a release from the Zephyrhills Police Department. Two people reportedly pulled out guns and opened fire.

Three people were struck by bullets, according to police. They were rushed to the hospital, where two were listed as being in critical condition. The third person is in stable condition.

“This was an isolated incident, and there is no existing threat to the public,” Zephyrhills police wrote. “The incident is still under investigation.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Zephyrhills Police Department at (813) 780-0050, option 1.