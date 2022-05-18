DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — One man died in a shooting in Dade City Wednesday afternoon, according to deputies.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the shooting that happened around 1 p.m. in the Johns Road area of Dade City.

Several people who knew each other got into an argument when a suspect began shooting, deputies said. Three people were shot in total. One man died.

PSO will hold a news conference with more details on the shooting at 5:30 p.m.

