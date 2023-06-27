ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were injured in a house fire Tuesday morning in Zephyrhills, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.

The fire happened at about 7 a.m. in the 7000 block of Boxer Round Place, officials said.

One person was taken to a hospital by ambulance and another was flown to a hospital with severe burns, according to Corey Dierdorff with Pasco Fire Rescue. A third person was also evaluated.

As of about 8:30 a.m., the fire was under control, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.

“Any time that we have life-safety issues, any time there’s a report that there may be somebody inside, we’re going to call for the calvary, we’re going to call for everybody to make sure that we have enough people to find that person as quickly as possible,” Dierdorff said.

There was some fire damage inside the home, but the extent is unknown. The cause of the fire is under investigation.