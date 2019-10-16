3 injured in major traffic crash on US 19 in Hudson, delays expected

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Fire Rescue is currently on the scene of a major traffic crash on southbound US 19 in Hudson.

Fire rescue says the crash is on Jessup Lane.

Firefighters are trying to remove three people from cars involved in the crash. Paramedics are also on the scene and have called three trauma alerts. The three people will be taken by ambulance to Bayonet Point Hospital’s Trauma Center.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes and can expect delays in the area.

