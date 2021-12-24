Florida snow tube accident sends 1 to hospital, injures 2 others in Pasco County

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were injured while tubing at Snowcat Ridge on Christmas Eve, according to Pasco County firefighters.

A spokesperson for Pasco County Fire Rescue says firefighters were called to the snow park in Dade City before 4 p.m. Friday to help treat three patients. Fire officials did not say exactly how the three people were injured but called it “an accident involving a snow tube.”

One adult was flown from the snow park with serious inquires, according to Pasco Fire Rescue. One other adult and a child suffered minor injuries.

Snowcat Ridge opened in 2020 as Florida’s very first snow park. Shortly after opening, the park had to cut back hours when it couldn’t produce enough snow.

The park was later temporarily shut down for code violations. Pasco County cited threats to public safety including building, plumbing, and electrical violations. Snowcat Ridge addressed the county’s concerns and reopened days later.

When the park reopened in November for the 2021 season, co-owner and CEO Benjamin Nagengast told 8 On Your Side they spent considerable time, effort and money during the off-season to overcome the past issues.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.