3 hospitalized after Pasco County bus crash

Pasco County

(Photo: Pasco County Fire Rescue)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people were hospitalized following a bus crash in Pasco County on Monday, officials said.

The Pasco County Fire Rescue said a truck rear-ended the bus on U.S. Highway 19 and Denton Road.

The bus driver, a passenger and the driver of the truck were taken to the hospital, officials said. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The crash has shut down the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19. Drivers are being told to use caution in the area.

