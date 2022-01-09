3 dead, including 16-year-old, after SUV hits tractor-trailer on I-75

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two adults and a teenager died Saturday night after their SUV collided with a tractor trailer on I-75 in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the tractor trailer was heading south on the interstate at 9:53 p.m. when it changed to the inside lane and got in the SUV’s path. The SUV hit the left rear part of the trailer — which tore off a part of the SUV, as seen in photos provided by the FHP.

The wreck killed SUV’s occupants: the 57-year-old man from Clearwater Beach, a 53-year-old woman from Clearwater, and a 16-year-old from Clearwater Beach. The two occupants of the tractor trailer were unharmed, troopers said.

The FHP said I-75 remained closed until 4:22 a.m. Sunday as authorities worked to clear the scene.

