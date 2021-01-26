3 dead in Hudson following crash, PCFR says

Pasco County

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people were killed following a single vehicle accident in Hudson on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Denton Avenue and Matis Road.

Pasco County Fire Rescue officials say two people in the vehicle were ejected and the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Denton Avenue is closed in both directions between Matis Road and Chief Drive and drivers should expect an extended closure in the area.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. No cause of the crash has been released at this time.

