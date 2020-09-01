25 credit card skimmers found on Pasco gas pumps

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – More than two dozen credit card skimmers were found at more than a dozen gas stations in the Pasco County area last month, authorities said.

On Tuesday, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office announced the result of a skimmer operation that took place on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27, saying they had checked pumps at 147 gas stations, and found 25 skimmers at 16 of the locations. The affected stations are named in the list below.

The sheriff’s office said those who may have been victimized by the skimmers should contact their bank immediately and notify them of the potential data breach. If you see suspicious charges on your bank statements, call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102, option 7.

(Photo: Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

Gas Stations with Skimmers:

7-Eleven: 4540 Rowan Road, New Port Richey (Skimmer located on Pump #1)

Star One Food Mart: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson (Skimmer located on Pump #1)

7-Eleven: 15014 US Highway 19, Hudson: (Skimmer located on Pump #5)

7-Eleven: 27219 Wesley Chapel Boulevard, Wesley Chapel (Skimmer located on Pump #3)

In and Out Food Store: 3514 Grand Boulevard, New Port Richey (Skimmer located on Pump #4)

Circle K: 27616 Wesley Chapel Boulevard, Wesley Chapel (Skimmer located on Pump #7)

7-Eleven: 13440 SR 54, Odessa (Skimmers located on Pumps #5 and #6)

7-Eleven: 3437 US Highway 19, Holiday (Skimmer located on Pump #7)

7-Eleven: 10007 US Highway 19, Port Richey (Skimmer located on Pump #3)

Citgo: 14106 US Highway 19, Hudson (Skimmer located on Pump #7)

7-Eleven: 38544 5 th Avenue, Zephyrhills (Skimmer located on Pump #4)

Avenue, Zephyrhills (Skimmer located on Pump #4) Chevron: 6444 Massachusetts Avenue, New Port Richey (Skimmer located on Pump #1)

Citgo: 4334 Gall Boulevard, Zephyrhills (Skimmer located on Pump #2 and 3)

Chevron: 2908 Seven Springs Boulevard, New Port Richey (Skimmer located on Pump #6)

Citgo: 4015 Little Road, New Port Richey (Skimmers located on Pump #6, 7, and 8)

Citgo: 7820 SR 52, Hudson (Six skimmers located on Pump #3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8)

