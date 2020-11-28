FHP: Motorcyclist dead after impaired 24-year-old pulls out in front of him in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter after allegedly pulling out in front of a motorcycle Friday night.
The Florida Highway Patrol said Ashlee Grisanti was driving north along US-19 when she turned left onto Viva Via Drive, into the path of a motorcyclist.
The two vehicles collided and the 38-year-old man was thrown from his motorcycle. He died later at the hospital.
FHP said Grisanti was impaired during the crash. She was arrested for DUI manslaughter and transported to the Pasco County Jail.
