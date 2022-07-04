TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a 22-year-old Spring Hill man was lying in the road when he was struck and killed by a pickup truck early Monday morning.

The incident occurred at about 2:25 a.m. at the intersection of Lakeview Drive and Timber Wolf Court.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the truck was heading east on Lakeview when it ran over the pedestrian before hitting a mailbox.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries. The driver, a 24-year-old New Port Richey man, and his passenger, a 22-year-old Tarpon Springs woman, were not hurt.

Further information about the incident was not immediately available.