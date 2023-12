PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a missing 21-year-old.

Jacob Wood was last seen at about 12:45 p.m. Christmas Day in the Dublin area of New Port Richey, deputies said.

Wood was last seen wearing a dark jacket and dark shorts.

He is 5’9″ and 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-847-8102 and press option 7.