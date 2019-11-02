21-year-old arrested after body found in burned car in Pasco County

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office identified the man they arrested in connection to a body found inside a burned vehicle Friday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office arrested 21-year-old Hudson resident Michael Joseph Psilakis Jr. He was found at his mother’s house on Mayfield Drive in Port Richey.
Deputies discovered Psilakis was driving a stolen vehicle with a stolen handgun inside. The sheriff’s office said Psilakis fought the arrest and tried to run, resulting in additional charges.
Psilakis was eventually taken into custody and to the Land O Lakes Detention Center as the suspicious death remains under investigation.
