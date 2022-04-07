PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of a missing Pasco County man is offering a $20,000 reward for accurate information that leads to a recovery.

Peiarre Canty has been missing since October 2016, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.

Officers said Peiarre has mental disabilities and is currently off of his medications, which may cause confusion. Officers said the man is not known to be violent.

“His family is extremely worried for his safety and is desperate to find him,” the police department said in a news release. “He may be asking for change in the area and unaware of his surroundings or how to get home.”

Officers said there have been possible sightings in New Port Richey and Tampa, between Westshore Plaza, Kennedy Boulevard, Hyde Park, Bayshore, and Nebraska.

Peiarre was last seen wearing jeans, no shirt or shoes, but he could possibly be wearing anything. He has a distinct tattoo on his chest of praying hands with rosary beads. Peiarre also has a scar on the back of one of his heels. He was described as a black male, 5’11, 130 lbs, with dark hair, and brown eyes.

Peiarre may be among the homeless.

Anyone with information on Peiarre’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joe Ioppolo at the New Port Richey Police Department by calling 727-232-8905. Any tips that lead to Peiarre’s whereabouts and are confirmed will be eligible for the $20,000 cash reward.