20-year-old man, woman die in Pasco motorcycle crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 20-year-old man and woman were killed after a driver pulled out in front of their motorcycle in Pasco County Friday night.

FHP says Bradley Hunter Casler and Alia Nicole Rodgers both had helmets on while riding a motorcycle along Seven Springs Boulevard Friday night.

The two were riding northbound on Seven Springs near San Jose Loop when FHP says a driver in a Dodge Ram turned left from the southbound lane into their path.

Their motorcycle collided with the right side of the truck.

Casler and Rodgers were transported to the hospital where they both died from their injuries.

The driver of the Ram was not injured, FHP said.

