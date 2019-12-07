Breaking News
Armed & dangerous suspect on run after shooting Brinks driver, good Samaritan during attempted ATM robbery in Brandon

20-year-old man, woman die in Pasco motorcycle crash

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 20-year-old man and woman were killed after a driver pulled out in front of their motorcycle in Pasco County Friday night.

FHP says Bradley Hunter Casler and Alia Nicole Rodgers both had helmets on while riding a motorcycle along Seven Springs Boulevard Friday night.

The two were riding northbound on Seven Springs near San Jose Loop when FHP says a driver in a Dodge Ram turned left from the southbound lane into their path.

Their motorcycle collided with the right side of the truck.

Casler and Rodgers were transported to the hospital where they both died from their injuries.

The driver of the Ram was not injured, FHP said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss