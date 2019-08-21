20 depressions appear in Hudson neighborhood as problem continues to grow

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – There are now 20 depressions in a Pasco County neighborhood, and some are getting bigger.

Trouble began last Tuesday when Pasco County EOC crews found the first holes.

Since then more have appeared, including four new ones found on Tuesday.

Neighbors believe recent heavy summertime rains flooding a retention pond may be to blame. They worry a sinkhole may be next.

“I’m almost afraid to go to sleep at night cuz I’m wondering is the house gonna wind up in a hole?” said Trish Pfaf.

“I know this whole side of Florida is built on limestone. Just say a prayer, I mean there’s been others, neighbors that have had problems here. But so far we’re doing okay” said Bill Pfaff.

Previously reported

A network of underground caves is in the area with an aquifer flowing through them.

Florida emergency workers say an additional four depressions have opened up in Pasco County.

HOA President Bill Rickett said every hole outside the pond fence line is filled, but he’s waiting for a geologist’s report and information from ground-penetrating radar to decide how to tackle the biggest hole.

According to emergency officials, there are no threats to homes as of now, but they are warning people to stay out of the area.