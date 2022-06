LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco Fire Rescue responded to a near drowning in Land O’Lakes Tuesday.

The organization posted the news on its Twitter, saying firefighters were called for a 2-year-old drowning victim on Cliffside Way.

However, the child was said to be alive, conscious and breathing.

Firefighters took the toddler to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa for treatment. Video from Pasco Fire Rescue showed a helicopter taking off as it went to the children’s hospital.