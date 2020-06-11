2-year-old hospitalized following near-drowning in Holiday

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PREMIUM Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – – Pasco County Fire Rescue is currently looking into a near drowning incident in Holiday.

The incident occurred at the Beacon Square Civic Center. According to officials, a child approximately 2-years-old was pulled from the pool after being found underwater.

Fire rescue officials say the child is being transported by medical helicopter to a local area hospital and is currently alert and breathing.

No further information is available at this time.

MORE TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss