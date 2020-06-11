2-year-old hospitalized following near-drowning in Holiday

PREMIUM Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – – Pasco County Fire Rescue is currently looking into a near drowning incident in Holiday.

The incident occurred at the Beacon Square Civic Center. According to officials, a child approximately 2-years-old was pulled from the pool after being found underwater.

Fire rescue officials say the child is being transported by medical helicopter to a local area hospital and is currently alert and breathing.

No further information is available at this time.

