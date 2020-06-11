PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – – Pasco County Fire Rescue is currently looking into a near drowning incident in Holiday.
The incident occurred at the Beacon Square Civic Center. According to officials, a child approximately 2-years-old was pulled from the pool after being found underwater.
Fire rescue officials say the child is being transported by medical helicopter to a local area hospital and is currently alert and breathing.
No further information is available at this time.
MORE TOP STORIES
- Bright Futures scholarship requirements adjusted, SAT concerns remain
- Breonna Taylor police report gives few details, some wrong
- 2-year-old hospitalized following near-drowning in Holiday
- Teacher’s BLM social media post sparks outrage, investigation
- Is it safe to go swimming this summer during the pandemic?