PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 2-year-old boy died after he was hit by an SUV that was being driven by his grandmother in Pasco County on Friday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said an SUV was helping a vehicle that was stranded on a dirt road around 4:49 p.m.

Investigators said the 58-year-old SUV driver was backing up on Schambeau Road, south of State Road 52 when her grandchild walked between the two vehicles and was struck by the SUV.

The toddler was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

No other information was immediately available.