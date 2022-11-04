NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — New Port Richey police said they are investigating a shooting that injured two women Friday afternoon.

Police Chief Kim Bogart said shots were fired into a vehicle with two women and two children inside at around 2 p.m.

One woman was shot in the back while the other was shot in the arm. Bogart told 8 On Your Side both women were taken to Bayonet Hospital.

Their conditions are not yet known as of this report.

Bogart said the suspect dated one of the victims. K9 and air units are searching for the individual.

More information is expected to be released soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.