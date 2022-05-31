TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Wesley Chapel teenagers died late Monday night after a single vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the two 17-year-old’s were heading north on Estancia Boulevard in Pasco County at 10:30 p.m. when their SUV lost control for an unknown reason.

The SUV then headed into the west shoulder and crashed into a retention pond, according to the FHP. The crash report said the vehicle was completely submerged under the water.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deployed divers who found the SUV hours after the incident. Troopers said both teens were found dead at the scene of the crash.