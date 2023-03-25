TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for two missing teenagers who were last seen at a rest area along I-75 on Saturday.

Aiden Bienvenue, 15, and Devin Bienvenue, 13, were last seen at the rest stop south of SR-54 in Wesley Chapel at around 7 p.m., according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

(Pasco County Sheriff’s Office)

Aiden is 5’6″ and 180 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a white joker t-shirt and gray shorts.

Devin is 5’6″ and 160 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.