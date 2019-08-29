2 teens arrested following school threats

1  of  2
Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two 15-year-olds have been arrested following threats made at Sunlake High School.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, one student was arrested for a written threat to kill and the other student for making a hoax threat.

Five students have been arrested this year in just the first two and a half weeks of school.

Names for the students were not released.

The sheriff’s office is urging parents to speak with their children that these threats will be taken seriously.

