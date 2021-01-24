2 Tampa Bay teens charged with 5 counts of attempted homicide after drive-by shooting

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two teenagers with five counts of attempted homicide following an investigation into a drive-by shooting Saturday.

The shooting occurred Saturday morning in the Lake Padgett Estates area of Land O’Lakes. The sheriff’s office said initial investigation indicated all parties involved were Land O’Lakes High School students who all know each other.

Two students were shot and suffered minor injuries, but did not require hospitalization.

The suspected shooter, an 18-year-old Land O’Lakes High School student, was located and arrested Sunday. The driver of the drive-by vehicle, a 17-year-old who resides in Hillsborough County, was also arrested.

The arrested teenagers were both charged with five counts of attempted homicide.

Detectives said the abundance of tips received on the case helped lead to the swift arrests. Out of an abundance of caution, the sheriff’s office said Land O’Lakes High School will see an increased presence of law enforcement this week.