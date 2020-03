HUDSON, Fla. (WTLA) – Two students are currently being evaluated following a crash involving a school bus and a landscaping truck in Hudson.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at State Road 52 and Paradise Point Place.

Fire rescue officials say the bus driver and the driver of a landscaping truck suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

#ALERT: On scene of a school bus crash at the intersection of SR-52 and Paradise Point Place in Hudson. The bus driver and driver of a landscaping truck have been transported with minor injuries. Two students on the bus being evaluated. Please #MoveOver for responders in the area pic.twitter.com/xp80cZLJ8q — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) March 10, 2020

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.