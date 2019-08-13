2 shot after argument in Port Richey, deputies investigating

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies are investigating a double shooting in Port Richey.

Deputies were called to a location on Judith Crescent Monday night for the shooting and found two people with gunshot wounds.

A representative for the sheriff’s office says it appears a verbal argument involving two “parties” escalated. Deputies say the suspect then fired at least one round into a car, hitting two people.

One victim suffered just minor injuries and stayed at the scene. The second victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is stable.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect is cooperating with the investigation.

Everyone involved in the incident has been accounted for and deputies say there is no threat to public safety.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.