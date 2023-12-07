PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a plane crashed in Pasco County Thursday, authorities said.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue (PCFR), the plane crashed at the Zephyrhills Municipal Airport at 39450 South Avenue.

PCFR said the conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

WFLA’s Eagle 8 will be flying over the scene.