2 sent to hospital after serious Wesley Chapel crash, part of road shut down

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was flown to the hospital after a crash in Pasco County late Tuesday morning that involved four people total, rescue officials said.

The crash happened at SR-56 and Meadow Point Boulevard around 11 a.m. Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and had to shut down southbound Meadow Point Boulevard, according to a tweet from the organization.

Firefighters said they had to check four patients involved in the crash. One of them was listed a trauma alert and was flown to the hospital from the scene. Another was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The two other people involved refused to be treated, Pasco Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters have not said yet what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.