PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people have been rescued after a large pine tree fell onto an apartment complex in Pasco County.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the apartment complex is at the 37000 block of Hillside Lane.

Firefighters pulled the two people out of the apartment, and one was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The scene is currently being investigated by code enforcement.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.