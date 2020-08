DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Fire Rescue was on scene of a vehicle into a pond on Saturday.

According to Fire Rescue, the incident occurred at the intersection of US 301 and Gus way in Dade City.

A vehicle went into the pond after the driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency.

Bystanders pulled two people from the vehicle.

A medical helicopter was on the way to transport one patient.

No further information was immediately available.