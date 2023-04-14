LAKE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Port Richey men were allegedly found with nearly 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Florida Highway Patrol said troopers pulled over a car driven by Christopher Jones, 42, on I-75 near Lake City, because his passenger, Tommie Taylor, 22, was not wearing a seatbelt.

The trooper reported smelling marijuana while talking to the men, according to FHP arrest reports. A K-9 unit was called to the area after the two men appeared to give conflicting statements. FHP said the K-9 indicated it smelled narcotics from outside of the car.

Both men were placed in the back of a patrol car after Jones allegedly admitted to having a small amount of marijuana in a red container. The arrest report stated Jones had a medical marijuana card in his wallet that expired in 2019.

While troopers searched the vehicle, Taylor was accused of damaging the patrol car and attempting to escape. The arrest report alleges Taylor ripped wires out of a camera in the back of the car and bent it so it pointed at the floor.

He also allegedly freed himself from his hand restraints and yanked on the bars blocking the passenger side window. Troopers said he damaged the partition window between the front and back seats.

The arrest report said troopers found bags of marijuana with a combined weight of 96 pounds in the trunk of the car. Each bag had the name of its strain written on it, which corresponded with a sheet of paper found in Jones’ backpack. The backpack also held the red container Jones mentioned earlier, which contained about 3.5 grams of marijuana.

The paper also had the name of the Oregon Liquor Control Commission on it, according to FHP. The car involved in the incident, a Chevrolet Malibu, was also rented by Taylor in Oregon.

Taylor was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, trafficking marijuana (over 25 lbs.), conspiracy to traffic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, smuggling marijuana, criminal mischief, and attempted escape.

Jones was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, trafficking marijuana (over 25 lbs.), conspiracy to traffic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and smuggling marijuana.

Both men were booked into the Columbia County Jail.