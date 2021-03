PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people have been taken to a local hospital following a hit-and-run crash involving a horse drawn carriage in Pasco County.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, both people in the carriage are listed as trauma alerts and the horse was severely injured.

Fire rescue officials say the accident happened at Bowman Road near Rabbit Farm Road. Fire rescue officials say the road is closed while an investigation is underway.