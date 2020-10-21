2 Pasco students arrested, accused of having gun on school campus

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies arrested two Pasco County teens after they allegedly brought a gun to Zephyrhills High School on Tuesday.

According to an arrest report, one of the boys had showed up to school on Tuesday with a Ruger 9mm handgun, and a magazine containing 14 live rounds of ammunition in his backpack. The firearm and ammunition were found in the other teen’s backpack.

Deputies said a teacher was made aware of the incident and notified a school resource officer.

The boys, both 16, were arrested for possession of a firearm on school property.

