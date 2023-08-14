PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is wishing a happy retirement to two of their K-9 dogs.

The two dogs, K-9 Farrell and K-9 Shep, are two German Shepherds who dedicated years of service to the citizens of Pasco County.

K-9 Farrell has served since February 2017. He was certified in patrol work and narcotics detection. This hard worker earned the “Top Dog” award in 2020 at a narcotics detection seminar.

K-9 Farrell pictured with a Pasco County deputy

K-9 Farrell was born on Nov. 4, 2015, in Czechia. In his retirement, he will remain with his partner, Corporal Garcia, and fellow K-9 Ripp, who has been working with PCSO since October 2021.

K-9 Shep began his service in August 2015 as a narcotics detection and patrol K-9. He was born in Hungary on Feb. 22, 2014.

He was also featured on the television series Live PD.

K-9 Shep pictured with a Pasco County deputy

In his retirement, K-9 Shep will live with his partner, Corporal Carmack.

“We wish these beloved K-9s well in retirement!.” the sheriff’s department said.