2 motorcycles collide in Pasco County, killing 1, seriously injuring another

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County motorcyclist was killed Sunday morning near Jessamine Road and Amberlea Road when troopers say he collided with another motorcycle and overturned.

Troopers say a 48 year old motorcyclist, whose name was not released, was traveling along Jessamine Road around 10 a.m. behind a second motorcyclist.

Reports say the rider moved into a lane for oncoming traffic to overtake and pass other traffic before he attempted to reenter his lane. At that time he collided with the second motorcyclist, overturning both vehicles.

The man was taken to an area hospital but died from his injuries sometime later.

The second motorcyclist reportedly suffered serious injuries. Both riders were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.