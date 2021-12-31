2 lanes of Ridge Road extension now open in Pasco County

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County has announced that two lanes of the “phase one” portion of the much-anticipated Ridge Road extension is now open after decades of delays.

One eastbound lane and one westbound lane are open, with the northern access ramps and the paved pedestrian trail set to open in the fall of 2022.

The road encountered decades of delays as the county battled various stakeholders over the design and environmental impacts.

The 4.2-mile section of road connects Moon Lake Road to the Suncoast Parkway.

Construction on “phase two” of the Ridge Road extension is ongoing. Portions are expected to be finished between 2022 and 2025. This phase will continue the connection from the Suncoast Parkway to Sunlake Boulevard and to U.S. Highway 41.

