PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were killed in a house fire on Thursday.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a home on Viva Via Drive in Hudson.

Firefighters said they found two adults dead inside the home.

Pasco County Fire Rescue, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.