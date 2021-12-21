2 killed in crash on State Road 52 in Pasco County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people died and three others suffered minor injuries after a crash on State Road 52 in Pasco County Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 52 and Cobblestone Drive.

The report said the driver was approaching the intersection, and had turned left in front of an SUV that was traveling in the opposite direction. The sedan hit the side of the vehicle, then the SUV crashed into another SUV.

The first car ended up on a shoulder of the roadway, and the driver, a 62-year-old Hudson woman, and her passenger whose identity is unknown, died at the scene, the report said.

The occupants of the two other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Further information was not immediately available.