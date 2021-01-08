2 kids help rescue bald eagle with fishing hook stuck in beak in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A bald eagle is now on the road to recovery with the help of two children and Pasco County firefighters.

According to the Pasco County Fire Rescue, the two kids brought the injured bald eagle to Station 21 around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters say the eagle was tired and its beak was wrapped in fishing line. After a closer look, PCFR said firefighters realized that the eagle was underweight, a fishing hook was through his beak, and a fishing line was wrapped around his wing. The line was preventing the eagle from eating and flying.

The crew called for assistance from the Owl’s Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife in Odessa.

Firefighters say it appears that the eagle was wrapped in the line for about two days, was underweight, and dehydrated.

The team loaded it into a crate and a volunteer for the sanctuary took the eagle to Owl’s Nest for treatment.

Owl’s Nest Director Kris Porter removed the hook and examined the eagle. Once the eagle is deemed stable, it will be taken to Busch Gardens for further treatment.