2 injured in rollover crash on US 41 in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Fire Rescue says a rollover crash left two people with serious injuries on U.S. Highway 41 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway near Connerton Boulevard. The intersection will be closed until further notice.

Officials say one person is being transported to the hospital via helicopter. Another will be rushed to the hospital by ground.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: