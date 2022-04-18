ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people have been injured after fire rescue crews say they were trapped underneath a vehicle they were working on.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, firefighters are working to free two men after the vehicle collapsed while the two men were working on it on Windknob Court.

Fire rescue crews list both victims as trauma alerts, and two medical helicopters are responding to the area.

This is a developing story check back for updates.