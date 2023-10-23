NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people are in custody after they were accused of robbing a bank in New Port Richey on Monday.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office was called to a robbery at Little Road and Old County Road 54 at 3:45 p.m.

Deputies followed the suspects’ car from the bank. They were eventually detained without incidents near SR-54 and Crossings Blvd. in Odessa.

“This is an ongoing investigation and there is no public safety threat as all suspects are detained at this time,” the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement. “There are no reported injuries or damage to other vehicles.”

The sheriff’s office did not identify the suspects or what charges they may face.